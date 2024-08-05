Bengal Assembly unanimously passes resolution against efforts to divide state

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) In a rare show of bonhomie between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, the West Bengal Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing any attempt to divide the state.

The BJP, which has been accused of fuelling demands for the division of West Bengal, maintained that it is opposed to the idea of bifurcation of the state and asserted that it rather wants its development, especially of the northern parts.

"We believe in cooperative federalism. We are opposed to any attempt to divide the state," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while speaking on the motion.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari proposed the inclusion of a line in the motion: "We want overall development of united West Bengal." "We are against any attempt to divide West Bengal," he asserted.

The proposal was accepted by Banerjee, paving the way for unanimous passage of the resolution.

Amid demands from various quarters for carving out a separate Union territory comprising northern West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress moved the resolution under Rule 185.

The West Bengal Assembly had passed a similar resolution through voice vote in February last year against attempts to divide the state. PTI PNT ACD