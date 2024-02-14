Bengal: Bangladeshi woman nabbed while trying to smuggle gold

Barasat (WB), Feb 14 (PTI) A Bangladeshi woman has been nabbed while trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 30 lakh through the international border at Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a BSF official said.

The woman, identified as Nazneen Nahar, a resident of Khilgaon area of Dhaka, was smuggling in 466.5 gm of gold.

She was nabbed during regular checking of visitors entering India from Bangladesh on Tuesday, the official said.

The woman said she was supposed to hand over the gold to a person in New Market area of Kolkata and would have received Rs 6,000 for successful delivery of the consignment, he said.

The accused and the seized gold were handed over to the customs officials for further action, the official added. PTI COR ACD