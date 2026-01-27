Bengal: BJP alleges arson bid at 'Bharat Mata' pandal; police suspect short-circuit

Kolkata (PTI): The BJP has alleged that supporters of the ruling TMC in West Bengal attempted to set afire a puja pandal hosting an idol of ‘Bharat Mata’ at Khardah Assembly constituency on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar visited the area on Monday, and led the drive in restoring the damaged portion of the pandal and offered prayers to an idol, which the party claimed as that of 'Bharat Mata'.

"TMC goons in the area set the pandal on fire late Saturday night and fled, but timely action by local people and our supporters prevented further damage. Police took no action so far," Majumdar told reporters at the spot.

Majumdar, the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), alleged that there was also an attempt to vandalise the idol of 'Bharat Mata' inside the pandal.

He claimed when BJP workers went to protest against the incident on Sunday, they were instead beaten up by police, who acted as "cadres" of the Trinamool Congress.

"Police baton-charge left one party worker, identified as Bhakta Biswas, seriously injured and hospitalised. The BJP will remember the incident and hold those responsible accountable in due course," the former saffron party chief said.

A senior police officer, however, said a short-circuit possibly triggered the fire.

"As the BJP protesters turned unruly during the protest before Khardah police station, we had to use minimum force. The situation is peaceful and under control now," the officer said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that sensing imminent defeat in the upcoming polls at Khardah, the BJP is whipping up the religious card and trying to disrupt law and order.