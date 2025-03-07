Bengal BJP chief claims Jadavpur University stalemate 'artificial', alleges political motive

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday claimed that the ongoing stalemate at Jadavpur University is "artificial" and could be resolved if there was genuine intent from the authorities.

He also alleged that the issue was being prolonged for political reasons.

Speaking to reporters at an investment summit roadshow, Majumdar questioned the timing of Education Minister Bratya Basu's visit to the university, which took place ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

"The stalemate can be resolved if there is a desire to do so. What reminds the education minister to visit just ahead of elections? This is a concerted and planned move, and the impasse will not end anytime soon as it is driven by politics. However, the people of Bengal are aware of this," Majumdar said.

The BJP leader further alleged that "intellectual naxalites" were present in a few varsities in the state, hinting at Jadavpur University.

Majumdar said he was personally in touch with Governor C V Ananda Bose and his office regarding the situation.

He also claimed that the Governor had called the vice-chancellor, but the latter was not able to meet him as he is still in hospital with high blood pressure and other health-related complaints.

The situation at Jadavpur University remains tense amid the ongoing protests and administrative deadlock, with student bodies and authorities at loggerheads over various demands.

The agitating students have given a deadline of Monday for the authorities to meet them, otherwise they have threatened to put administrative offices under lock and key. PTI BSM MNB