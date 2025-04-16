Bengal BJP chief meets DGP along with Murshidabad riot-hit villagers

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday met DGP Rajeev Kumar here, along with several persons displaced by the recent violence in Murshidabad.

The meeting followed a dharna held by Majumdar outside the DGP’s office, where he demanded that victims be allowed to share their concerns directly with the top police officer.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Majumdar expressed disappointment with the DGP’s response.

"The DGP gave us a patient hearing. But we are not satisfied, as he could not give any concrete assurance about measures to instill faith and a sense of security among the displaced riot-hit people," said Majumdar, who is also a Union Minister of State.

"He failed to assure the establishment of a permanent BSF camp in Dhulian and could not dispel the misgivings of women who are living in constant fear. Till now, we are yet to get a clear picture of the chain of events, starting from the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests," Majumdar alleged.

Majumdar claimed that during their conversation, the DGP admitted the police were "outnumbered in some places at the initial stage," calling it a "huge failure on the part of state intelligence." Around 8–10 victims, including women and a child, also met the DGP and detailed their experiences of the violence that erupted on April 11 in areas like Suti, Jangipur, Shamsherganj and Dhulian.

Majumdar alleged that the state government had failed to prevent the violence, which included incidents of arson, stabbing and targeted attacks on religious sites.

He demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over what he termed a breakdown of law and order.

"We demanded Rs 5 lakh as compensation from the state for every burnt house, shop and business establishment," he said.

"We also demanded compensation for temple trustees, as their places of worship were vandalised during the violence. We will not leave the side of the affected families," he added.

Before escorting the victims to the DGP’s office at Bhawani Bhavan in South Kolkata, Majumdar held a press conference at the state BJP headquarters.

During the briefing, victims — mostly women from economically weaker backgrounds — recounted how they fled their homes in Bedbona village (Samserganj area) and took shelter in nearby forests as a mob approached.

"All miscreants must be identified. We are still waiting to see the preliminary police inquiry report," Majumdar added.

He also claimed that properties belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) members were not spared during the violence, suggesting the unrest was widespread and indiscriminate.

He reiterated his demand for immediate compensation and long-term security for affected families.

Majumdar said he plans to take the families to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose and apprise him of the victims’ plight.

"Currently, they are feeling secure in the relief camps. We have advised them to stay there for some more days," he added.

Majumdar was joined by BJP leaders Tapas Roy and Arjun Singh during the meeting with the DGP. PTI SUS ACD MNB