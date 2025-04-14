Bengal BJP chief visits Malda relief camp, blames TMC govt for Murshidabad violence

Malda, Apr 14 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday visited a relief camp in Malda district, where hundreds of families from Murshidabad have taken shelter after fleeing their homes amidst violence during protests over the Wakf Amendment Act.

Majumdar, the Union Minister of State for Education, visited the makeshift camp set up at Paralalpur High School in Kaliachak Block 3, where he interacted with the displaced families, many of whom are women and children.

According to local officials, as many as 640 people have taken refuge in Malda, with 550 currently staying in the high school camp, and the rest housed in nearby villages with their relatives.

"Many women broke down while recounting their ordeal," Majumdar told reporters after his visit.

"Their homes were torched, property destroyed and they received life threats. One woman has taken refuge here with her four-day-old baby," he said.

The violence in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad's Dhulian area, which erupted on Friday during protests over the amended Wakf law, claimed three lives and left several injured.

Majumdar alleged that the attacks were carried out by "fundamentalist forces" posing as protestors.

"Initially, 200-250 families had taken shelter here. Now, due to police pressure to shut down the camp and cover up Mamata Banerjee's failure, only 70-75 families remain. They are still living in fear," Majumdar claimed.

A senior police officer refuted the allegations, saying they cannot force anyone to return. "We have only assured and given confidence that we will ensure their safety and security, which we will do," he added.

The local administration, led by a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and a Block Development Officer (BDO), has been visiting the area and overseeing relief measures.

According to local panchayat head Sulekha Chowdhury, arrangements have been made at the camp for cooked food, drinking water, sanitation and regular visits by doctors.

Ten BSF personnel have been deployed to provide security. However, mobile internet services remain suspended in the area.

Accusing the state government of bias, Majumdar said, "The police restrained central forces from acting independently." He added that the BJP would move court seeking directions to allow central forces to function autonomously in the affected areas.

Warning of broader implications, he said, "The situation in Murshidabad could be a precursor to similar unrest elsewhere in the state. Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury has already issued a warning. Mamata Banerjee has turned Bengal into another Bangladesh." Majumdar also questioned whether the voices of the displaced would be heard during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's scheduled meeting with Muslim religious leaders in Kolkata on April 16.

Later in the day, Majumdar inaugurated a special control room at the Malda BJP district headquarters to coordinate relief efforts and gather information from those affected.

He assured the families that the BJP stood with them and would extend all possible support.

He also has plans to visit his ancestral home in the district later in the day.

Posting photos from his visit on X, Majumdar wrote, "In Murshidabad, Hindus have been rendered homeless due to brutal attacks by Trinamool-backed jihadi forces. Forced to flee their own homes, many have taken shelter in Malda'sParalalpur High School grounds. Today, I met these displaced Hindu families. We stand firmly with them in this time of crisis. We will never tolerate jihadi brutality against the innocent Bengali Hindus of West Bengal." The BJP, he added, will soon launch statewide protests and keep the Union Home Ministry updated on the ground situation. PTI BSM CORR PNT MNB