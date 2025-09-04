Bengal BJP chief whip Sankar Ghosh suspended from assembly for rest of the day for creating ruckus

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh was on Thursday suspended from the West Bengal assembly for the rest of the day for creating a ruckus during a discussion on a government resolution over "atrocities" against Bengali migrants, Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

The suspension came after BJP MLAs began raising slogans as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was about to speak on the resolution.

The BJP legislators sought to know why Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was suspended on September 2.

When Ghosh refused to leave, assembly marshals were called in, and he was dragged out of the House.

The chief minister condemned the BJP MLAs for the "unparliamentary conduct", asserting that they were attempting to derail a serious discussion concerning the rights and safety of Bengali migrants.

As chaos prevailed, both the treasury and opposition benches started raising slogans, leading to multiple adjournments.