Bengal BJP Core committee discusses party's performance in LS polls

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) A core committee meeting of the West Bengal BJP unit was held on Saturday where the performance of the party in the recent Lok Sabha elections and post-poll "attack" on party workers were discussed, a party leader said.

BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, Union minister Shantanu Thakur, party state general secretary Agnimitra Paul and former MP Locket Chatterjee attended the closed door meeting in the presence of two central observers.

The BJP won 12 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal while the Trinamool Congress got 29 and the Congress 1.

The strategy to be adopted by the party to thwart TMC's rigging and intimidation in the coming by-polls in four assembly seats was also discussed, the party leader said.

"Our priority remains to stand by the hundreds of party supporters rendered homeless in TMC terror in different parts of the state, including Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency and the party will stand by its workers with all its might. A booth-by-booth analysis has already shown that BJP was leading in several booths in urban areas across the state including Kolkata and south Bengal. We need to consolidate our strength and reach out to people," one of the participants at the meeting, told PTI.

Notable among the absentees at the meeting were Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and former MP Dilip Ghosh.

While Adhikari was away in Coochbehar to be on the side of party workers and defeated party candidate, former union minister Nisith Pramanik, Ghosh went to Amtala in South 24 Parganas district to meet party workers allegedly rendered homeless in post-poll violence following the victory of Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

A senior party leader attending the meeting said both Ghosh and Adhikari were supposed to come but they could not as they had previous schedules to visit attacked party men and supporters across the state.

Asked about the core committee meeting on Saturday, Ghosh, however, had said that such meetings "take place once in a while". PTI SUS RG