Bengal BJP, CPI(M) meet CEO to ensure fair counting

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) Representatives of the BJP and CPI(M), opposition parties in West Bengal, met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here on Monday to highlight alleged threats of manipulation by the state government in the vote counting process.

On the eve of the counting of the Lok Sabha elections, they urged the CEO to take measures to prevent any possible rigging during the process.

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said that during the meeting, he highlighted the “post-election violence and the non-adherence to rules” in engaging the workforce for counting by the Trinamool Congress government.

He claimed that there is evidence that the state administration is engaging "casual staff" in the vote counting duties, which is against norms.

“We are getting news from some constituencies that in complete disregard of the guideline there has been large scale empanelment of such non-permanent/ casual employees," BJP said in a representation to the CEO.

Bajoria cited an example from the Malda counting station and said he had submitted a list of the same.

The party said it had raised the same issue at a meeting earlier.

Bajoria also alleged that individuals who were issued strictures by the High Court are also part of the vote-counting process.

West Bengal CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim also met the CEO along with party candidates and asked him to ensure that the counting of votes on June 4 is fair and there is no rigging, “as what happened during the panchayat elections” in the state.

“The election officers should ensure that no outsider be allowed in the counting halls and all IDs of counting staff are checked thoroughly,” Salim said. PTI BSM NN