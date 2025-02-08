Bengal BJP hails Delhi poll results, TMC maintains silence

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The BJP West Bengal unit on Saturday hailed the party's good performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, terming it a rejection of corruption and nepotism, while the TMC, which had backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), maintained silence on the outcome.

BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said the verdict in Delhi reflected people's faith in development and would serve as a morale booster for party workers in West Bengal ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the saffron party ahead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 21 seats.

"The people of Bengal will also vote for the BJP in the next assembly polls and reject the TMC," Majumdar said.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, took to X to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory, calling it a decisive mandate against AAP.

"Huge Victory for @BJP4Delh I express my heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for leading from the front and orchestrating this very special victory over "AAP-da". Now the People of Delhi will receive the benefits of Double Engine Govt in the National Capital as Mr Farziwal has been swept out of power," Adhikari posted on X.

He also thanked the Bengali community in Delhi for their support, extending congratulations to BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP workers.

The TMC, which had supported AAP and campaigned for Arvind Kejriwal's party in the elections, refrained from making any official comment. However, a senior party leader, who did not wish to be named, admitted that the result was a setback for the anti-BJP front.

"The BJP winning in Delhi is not good news for the anti-BJP front. The reasons behind AAP's defeat need to be assessed," the leader said.

The Delhi Assembly election results come at a crucial time as opposition parties, including the TMC and AAP, have been working towards a united front against the BJP. PTI PNT RG