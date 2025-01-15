Bengal BJP leader Adhikari demands Mamata's arrest, resignation over woman's death

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday demanded the arrest and resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the death of a woman following childbirth allegedly due to the administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid in a state-run hospital.

Adhikari, who led a delegation of BJP MLAs to Swasthya Bhavan here, told reporters, "Being the health minister, the TMC supremo cannot absolve herself of the charges. Action must be taken against her." "The CM is responsible for the death of the poor woman. The administration of expired intravenous fluid proves the shoddy state of affairs in state-run healthcare system and the criminal negligence of the government. Banerjee must be arrested and she should also immediately step down owning moral responsibility," the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly said.

A woman died and four others became critically ill after childbirth at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) allegedly due to the administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to constitute a 13-member committee to investigate the matter. On Monday, the state government also ordered a CID probe into the incident.

On Sunday, three women were shifted to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM hospital. The fourth woman, whose condition improved slightly, remained at MMCH.

Talking to reporters, Adhikari also called for arrests and resignation of state health secretary N S Nigam and superintendent of MMCH, where the woman died.

He also demanded the formation of an inquiry committee led by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and a SIT consisting of both CBI and CID.

Regarding the state government's decision for a CID probe, Adhikari said, "The health department wants to suppress the facts, just as they tried to hush up the rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar hospital. But the BJP will not let this happen." "As the Assembly is not in session presently, we cannot raise the issue in the House. But our MLAs will continue to hit the streets for a fierce and massive movement in the coming days," he added.

Adhikari also demanded publication of the list of patients who had been administered the fluid in past one month and payment of Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the bereaved family. He later filed an FIR at Electronics Complex police station holding health officials responsible for the death of the woman in the intravenous fluid case.

Accusing Adhikari of fishing in murky waters, TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar said the Nandigram MLA is always on the lookout for an opportunity to capitalise on a stray incident for political reasons.

"Why is Adhikari silent on the child deaths in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh in the past and has not accused the Yogi Adityanath government of suppressing negligence of healthcare facilities in UP ?," Majumdar asked. PTI SUS MNB