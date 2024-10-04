Bengal: BJP leader Arjun Singh's office-cum-residence attacked, police begin probe

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) Former MP and BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that a group of people threw stones, hurled bombs and fired multiple gunshots at his office-cum-residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas around 8.30 am on Friday.

Singh claimed that he sustained a splinter wound during the incident.

In a tweet accompanied by a video, Singh said, "This morning, while everyone was occupied with Navratri Puja, several jihadis and goons, under the protection of Namit Singh—an accused in NIA cases and son of a local @AITCofficial Councillor—attacked my office-cum-residence, Mazdoor Bhawan, with the local police looking on." He claimed that police were mere spectators as the assailants brandished firearms openly. "Around 15 bombs were thrown, and more than a dozen rounds were fired by these people," he said.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video shared by Singh.

An officer from Jagatdal police station said there were no confirmed injuries and that senior police officials, along with additional forces, were at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Singh, who previously switched allegiance from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP, lost to TMC's Partha Bhowmick in the recent general elections.

Jagatdal MLA Somenath Shyam denied Singh’s claims and said, "After losing his political footing, he is blaming the TMC for problems he created himself, along with other local conflicts unrelated to our party." PTI BSM MNB