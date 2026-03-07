Bengal: BJP leader Motiur Rahman joins TMC ahead of assembly polls

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) West Bengal BJP leader and social worker Motiur Rahman on Saturday joined the ruling Trinamool Congress, ahead of the assembly elections.

Rahman was a BJP candidate in the 2021 assembly polls from Harishchandrapur in Malda. He was defeated by his TMC rival.

He joined the TMC at its headquarters here in the presence of senior party leader and minister Bratya Basu, and Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are likely to be held in April.

Basu said Rahman had secured a significant number of votes in the 2021 elections, helping the BJP emerge as the second-largest party in the constituency, traditionally considered a Congress stronghold.

“Many people had then said that a sizeable number of people in the area did not vote for the BJP, but for Motiur Rahman. His popularity and social work has earned him wide support,” Basu said.

Rahman said he decided to join the TMC to become a part of the development initiatives undertaken in the state under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Fourteen to fifteen years ago, there was very little development in rural Bengal. There were no proper roads or drinking water facilities in the countryside. After Mamata Banerjee came to power, development has taken place. I joined the TMC to contribute to that development,” he said.

“Besides, the BJP’s brand of politics is increasing division in society. I felt out of place in the BJP,” he added.

Haque said Rahman has been known for his social work among the poor.

“He has always helped people who approached him. Even as a minority candidate of the BJP, he received a good number of votes in the constituency. By joining us, he will be able to serve people in a better way,” Haque asserted.

Earlier on February 19, BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma from Kurseong had joined the TMC.

Sharma, while joining the TMC, had expressed resentment over "the functioning of the BJP, ignoring people of the hills”. PTI SUS RBT