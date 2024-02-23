Bengal: BJP leader, others held on charge of running sex racket in hotel

Howrah (WB), Feb 23 (PTI) A BJP leader was arrested along with 10 others on the charge of running a sex racket in a hotel in Howrah district, a senior police officer said Friday.

Sabyasachi Ghosh, a local BJP leader, and his 10 associates were arrested after the police raided a hotel in Sankrail area on Thursday evening.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been facing opposition flak over alleged sexual abuse by some of its leaders in Sandeshkhali, slammed the saffron camp over the arrest of its leader for his alleged involvement in flesh trade.

“@BJP4Bengalleader Sabyasachi Ghosh caught running a PROSTITUTION RACKET of MINOR GIRLS in his hotel in Howrah's Sankrail. The Police arrested 11 accused & rescued 6 victims from the spot. THIS IS BJP. They don't protect BETIS, they protect PIMPS!” the AITC posted on X.

The Bengal BJP is yet to react to the incident. PTT CORR SUS NN