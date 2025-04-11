Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visits clash-hit Mothabari in Malda

Malda: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday visited Mothabari area in West Bengal's Malda district and met some families that were affected by recent clashes between two groups.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, said he had to take the Calcutta High Court's nod to visit Mothabari after not receiving any reply to his communications to the district police superintendent for visiting the affected places.

"Keep faith in the law," Adhikari told the affected families, while asking them to stay united.

The BJP leader also gave away monetary aid and other relief materials to the families affected by the clashes that took place in the last week of March.

Stating that he will visit a total of four places in Mothabari in Kaliachak 2 block in accordance with the high court order, Adhikari said that he has advised the affected families to register FIRs with regard to the violence.

Violence erupted in Mothabari after a religious procession passed by a place of worship, spiralling into arson, vandalism and physical attacks on people.

A large police contingent and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed and internet services were suspended in the area to control the situation. More than 60 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

Earlier, a BJP delegation led by its state unit president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, was prevented from visiting the trouble-torn area.