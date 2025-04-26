Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visits riot-hit Shamsherganj, meets family of 2 deceased

Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited the riot-hit Shamsherganj area of Murshidabad district and accused the Mamata Banerjee government of turning a blind eye to the attacks on members of a particular community by a section of anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protesters during April 11-12.

The senior BJP leader, who met the bereaved family of two persons hacked to death during the violence at Jafrabad, told reporters what happened was unimaginable and gruesome and police and administration did not take action when the mayhem was taking place.

"This state government does not care for the Hindus. What I have heard from the affected people is horrible, to say the least. The way the mob singled out some of the homes for attacks and carried out the rampage and killings is spine-chilling," he said.

"The bodies of the two persons - Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das - had been lying on the road in front of their residence for a long time and there was none from the police, administration or the ruling TMC, to help them and other riot-affected people in the entire locality during the carnage," he said.

He offered monetary help to the family of Das on behalf of the BJP.

Adhikari also inspected other houses and a place of worship, vandalised during the violence, and met affected women of the area.

During the BJP leader's visit, the women held placards that voiced their demands, including protection for members of the community.

Adhikari, accompanied by other BJP leaders in the area, spoke to them and heard their grievances.

Several women claimed that hundreds of houses and shops, "owned by Hindus", were vandalised and burnt down during the riots and the administration is yet to rebuild their houses.

Three people were killed during the violence which broke out in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad district on April 11-12.