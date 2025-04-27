Bengal BJP leaders light clay lamps in memory of Pahalgam, Murshidabad victims

Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday lit clay lamps at various places in West Bengal, led by its state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, to pay respects to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, and a man and his son who were murdered in Murshidabad district in violence during anti-Waqf Amendment Act protests.

Paying respects to the departed souls, Majumdar alleged in Murshidabad's Baharampur town that firm action will be taken against the perpetrators of the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

The Union minister of state, who earlier in the day led a rally protesting the communal violence during the anti-Waqf protests in Bengal's Murshidabad district, said "strongest action will be taken in proper time." "We are also remembering Chandan Das and his father Haragobinda Das who were murdered in Murshidabad," he said.

Paying respects to the slain soldier Jhantu Ali Sheikh, who died in an anti-terror operation in Kashmir, Majumdar said, "We offer our deep condolences on his death." Sheikh hailed from Tehatta in Bengal's Nadia district.

Asked about attacks on some labourers from Murshidabad in Odisha, he said that this may have been caused by resentment over the communal violence in the West Bengal district.

"They are facing the reaction for what happened in Murshidabad," the BJP leader said.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari lit clay lamps in Kolkata in memory of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and the father-son pair in Murshidabad. PTI AMR NN