Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul faces protests during outreach drive; alleges TMC role

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) BJP leader and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday faced protests and slogan-shouting during her outreach programme in Asansol in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district, police said.

She alleged that supporters of the ruling TMC were behind the demonstration.

Paul, who had gone to interact with villagers and hear their grievances, was met with ‘Go back’ and ‘Chor Chor’ slogans allegedly raised by Trinamool Congress supporters. Around 50 people, most of them women, confronted the MLA as she reached the locality, officials said.

A senior police officer said Paul was escorted away after a heated exchange between her and the protesters.

“Why have you come now after all these years? Have you ever cared about us?” one of the protesters was heard shouting, prompting a verbal counter from the MLA.

Following the incident, Paul and her supporters staged a blockade at a nearby crossing on GT Road for about half an hour, during which tyres were also burnt, the officer said.

Speaking to reporters, Paul alleged that the demonstration was orchestrated by the ruling party.

“This was my outreach programme, which has been getting a huge response in every booth. The TMC has panicked and is trying to intimidate me. As corruption by TMC leaders is known to every resident of Bengal, they are now levelling false allegations against us. What else can you expect from a party whose days are numbered?” she said. PTI SUS NN