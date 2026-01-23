Bengal BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee's wife accuses him of mental, physical torture in FIR

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) West Bengal BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee's wife has fled an FIR against the actor-turned-politician, accusing him of inflicting mental and physical torture and allegedly entering into relationship with another woman without obtaining a legal divorce.

The allegations surfaced after photographs of Chatterjee’s purported second marriage went viral on social media three days ago.

The MLA's wife, Anindita Chatterjee, on Friday said she filed a formal complaint at Anandapur police station in the city against her husband and his alleged second wife Ritika Giri, a model.

Citing images circulating online showing the Kharagpur Sadar MLA posing with Giri with 'tilak' on their foreheads following the alleged tying of knots in Varanasi, Anindita, flanked by her 19-year-old daughter, told reporters that both of them have been undergoing extreme mental stress and humiliation in society since the news broke, adding that no divorce notice has been served by Hiran.

"We have been married since December 11, 2000, and imagine the condition of our daughter. I withstood this torture for a long time but stayed silent for the sake of my daughter and the family," she said.

Anindita added that despite his political commitments in Paschim Medinipur district, Hiran used to visit the family during breaks from his constituency work and claimed he had no relationship with Ritika apart from official responsibilities.

The MLA's daughter, Niyasa, said she had been subjected to embarassment in her circle and found it hard to accept that his father can allegedly take such move without informing her or mother.

"My father should have informed us. Instead, I saw the news on social media. My father can only be married to my mother. I don't know how to deal with this situation," she said.

A senior police officer said the FIR was lodged on Thursday and an inquiry has been launched.

Ritika Giri, who had earlier posted a picture of the duo offering puja at the Barsana temple in Varanasi while wearing flower garlands, later countered Anindita in a social media statement, claiming that "wrong information" had been circulated about her and asserting that Anindita had been sent a legal divorce notice.

"We have been together for the last five years, and she knew about everything," Giri wrote, adding that her social media account was public and nothing had been hidden.

Attempts to contact the MLA over phone did not succeed.