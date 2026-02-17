Bengal BJP MLA summoned over allegation that police raise money from fish traders

Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) BJP MLA Ashok Dinda was summoned by the police in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district to depose with “substantive proof” regarding his allegation that a section of police personnel collect money from fish-laden trucks in his constituency.

Superintendent of Police (In-Charge) Mitun Dey told reporters on Tuesday that, at a recent public meeting, Dinda had made certain claims about police personnel posted on the road in Moyna, his constituency.

He said that the summons was issued on February 14 under various sections of the BNS.

"Since we are committed to provide graft-free, people-oriented service 24x7 for the general public, we had asked him to depose before us on February 16 and share with us the evidence of his claim.

“He pleaded inability to come on the designated date through his lawyer and sought another date. We will inform him accordingly," Dey said.

Talking to reporters, Dinda claimed it was nothing but a case of harassment of an opposition MLA by the "new police super".

However, the BJP MLA said, he will not evade the summons and will seek a time between February 21 and 23, as he will be away on other dates this month.

Dinda had said at the meeting in early January that "It has been a regular practice by a section of the police personnel and civic volunteers to collect money from fish traders by seizing their vehicles in full public view." A video clip of the meeting went viral. PTI, however, could not independently verify its authenticity.

"I had been targeted by the police on past occasions also. But I am not afraid," Dinda said.

BJP Chief Whip Sankar Ghosh said Dinda has been summoned for a statement, which is known to everyone.

“The police, instead of taking action against errant personnel, have chosen to target him," Ghosh said. PTI SUS NN