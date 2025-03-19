Bengal BJP MLAs congratulate Sunita Williams on her return from space

Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) West Bengal BJP MLAs on Wednesday congratulated NASA astronaut Sunita Williams on her safe return to earth after spending nine months in space.

The legislators gathered on the Assembly premises holding placards congratulating Williams.

Party chief whip Shankar Ghosh led the group after the first half of the session ended.

Around 30 BJP legislators stood near the entrance, each holding a picture of Williams with the words "Abhinandan Sunita Williams" and "Bharater Kanya" (India’s Daughter) written underneath.

Ghosh said he had requested Speaker Biman Banerjee to allow the Assembly to pass a unanimous resolution congratulating Williams.

The Speaker said any such move would be taken once Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the House, was present on the floor.

"We are all proud of her (Williams) achievement and the Chief Minister has already posted her congratulations on X," Biman Banerjee added.

Williams, along with fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, returned to Earth at 3.30 am after being stuck in space for over nine months.

The duo ended up spending 286 days in space—278 days longer than planned when they launched. PTI SUS MNB