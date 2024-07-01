Bengal BJP MLAs hold protest over assault on couple in Chopra, woman in Coochbehar

Kolkata, July 1 (PTI) BJP women MLAs in West Bengal on Monday staged a protest on the Assembly premises over the assault on a couple in North Dinajpur and the alleged stripping and torture of a woman in Coochbehar, party's chief whip Sankar Ghosh said.

A video of the assault on the couple in North Dinajpur district's Chopra over an alleged illicit relationship had gone viral on Sunday. The authenticity of the video, however, could not be independently verified by PTI The accused, Tajmul alias JCB, was arrested after police lodged a suo motu FIR.

The BJP has alleged that the accused was close to Chopra MLA Hamidul Islam. The TMC has condemned the incident, stating that it does not support such activities.

"The victims have been provided security and anyone else involved will also not be spared," said a TMC spokesperson.

In Coochbehar district's Mathabhanga, a BJP woman leader was allegedly stripped and tortured on June 25. PTI AMR MNB