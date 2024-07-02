Bengal: BJP MLAs stage protest over assault on couple in Chopra, woman in Cooch Behar

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) Four BJP women legislators staged a demonstration outside the West Bengal assembly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, protesting against the assault on a couple in North Dinajpur district and an alleged torture of a woman in Cooch Behar.

BJP's Asansol MLA Agnimitra Paul and three other legislators held the protest, demanding punishment for those involved in the two incidents.

She told reporters that the BJP legislators staged the demonstration outside the assembly premises to make people aware of the fact that women of West Bengal are "not safe" under the Trinamool Congress rule.

"We are protesting outside the assembly to let people know about the atrocities carried out on women in West Bengal. Women are not at all safe in the state," the BJP's state unit general secretary said.

A purported video of the assault on the couple in North Dinajpur district's Chopra over an alleged illicit relationship had gone viral on Sunday.

The authenticity of the video, however, could not be independently verified by PTI.

The accused, Tajmul alias JCB, was arrested after police lodged a suo motu FIR.

The BJP alleged that the accused was close to Chopra MLA Hamidul Islam.

The TMC had condemned the incident, stating that the party does not support such activities.

In Cooch Behar district's Mathabhanga, a BJP woman leader was allegedly stripped and tortured on June 25. PTI DC BDC