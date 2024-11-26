Bengal BJP MLAs to march to Bangla Deputy High Commission to protest arrest of Hindu leader: Suvendu

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said BJP MLAs of the state would stage a march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here and "gherao" it on Wednesday seeking the immediate release of arrested Hindu community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in the neighbouring country.

Advertisment

Das, the leader of Hindu group 'Sammilita Sanatani Jote', was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka by Bangladesh Police on Monday.

"I have sought time from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata at 3 pm on Wednesday, all BJP MLAs will go there. We will stage a march to the deputy high commission and gherao it," he said.

Adhikari said they would march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission irrespective of whether they get any reply from it or not.

Advertisment

He also threatened that the BJP will hold a blockade at the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district.

Another outfit, Hindu Jagran Manch, has called for a protest march on Thursday from Sealdah to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in protest against the arrest of Das, Adhikari added.

On October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali police station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community. PTI AMR ACD