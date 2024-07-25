Bengal: BJP MP renews demands for separate Cooch Behar state

Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) A day after Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar proposed the inclusion of northern West Bengal under the Ministry of DoNER, fresh demands for a separate state of Cooch Behar were raised by BJP MP Ananta 'Maharaj'.

Majumdar had on Wednesday proposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that northern West Bengal, due to its similarities with the Northeast region, be included under the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) to facilitate more development funds for various projects in the region.

Majumdar, in a video statement, said, "I don't think the state government would oppose this idea as it is for the development of West Bengal." BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta 'Maharaj' alias Nagen Roy, who has been advocating a separate state of 'Greater Cooch Behar' to be carved out of West Bengal for several years, said, "Before including north Bengal in the Northeast region, the Centre should first concede to the demand for a Greater Cooch Behar state." "Though it is not on paper, the government has verbally committed to this regard (for a separate Cooch Behar state),” Ananta 'Maharaj' told reporters.

Clarifying his proposal when contacted by PTI, Majumdar stated, "I had proposed the inclusion of the north Bengal region, which shares many similarities with the Northeast, under the Ministry of DoNER. This would allow funds allocated for the Northeastern region to be used for the development of north Bengal. This has nothing to do with dividing or separating the state." Majumdar's proposal also triggered mixed reactions within the party.

BJP MLA from Kurseong, Bishnu Prasad Sharma, a strong proponent of a separate state of Gorkhaland out of Darjeeling, dismissed the proposal as "utopian".

"This is a utopian idea, which can never see the light of day. Sukanta Majumdar is disheartened by the Lok Sabha results of 2024 and fears that in the 2026 assembly elections, the people of north Bengal might move away from the BJP. That is why there is an attempt to spread confusion," Sharma said.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya clarified, "The West Bengal BJP unit or the BJP does not favour the bifurcation of Bengal. We should not attach much importance to isolated remarks." The TMC responded swiftly, calling it an attempt to divide the state.

"The BJP, out of its frustration following its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, has come up with a new trick to divide the state. North Bengal is an integral part of West Bengal. This is an evil plan by the BJP to divide West Bengal, as they have been losing elections one after another," TMC leader Santanu Sen said.

The idea of separating north Bengal has been a topic of debate since the BJP's loss in the 2021 assembly elections.

Some BJP leaders, including former Union minister and ex-MP from Alipurduars, John Barla, have previously suggested creating a Union territory comprising north Bengal districts.

The TMC had previously accused the BJP of encouraging separatism.