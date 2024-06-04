Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar retains Balurghat seat

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar is all set to retain the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat for the second consecutive term by a margin of around 10,000 votes.

BJP's Sukanta Majumdar bagged 5,72,925 votes while his nearest rival, the TMC's Biplab Mitra, secured 5,63,252 votes. The margin was 9673 votes.

The Left-Congress alliance candidate Joydeb Siddhanta got 54,081 votes.

In 2019, Majumdar had won by about 33,000 votes, clinching 45 per cent of the total votes cast.

Although Majumdar managed to retain his seat, the drop in the party's tally from 18 in 2019 to 12 in the present elections is likely to make his tenure tough in the party, which has been plagued by infighting since the saffron camp's defeat in the 2021 assembly polls in the state.

Before his foray into politics, Majumdar served as a professor of Botany at the University of Gour Banga in West Bengal.

Majumdar has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his teenage years. He was assigned to the Bengal BJP in 2014, marking his transition into active political involvement.

He was appointed as the state unit president of the BJP in September 2021. PTI PNT NN