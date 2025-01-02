Bengal BJP should ask central leadership to be more vocal about B'desh situation: Abhishek

Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Centre's response to the Bangladesh situation through diplomatic channels was "inadequate", and said state BJP leaders should ask the central leadership to be more vocal about atrocities on minorities in the neighbouring country.

Advertisment

He also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of being "relatively silent to the happenings in Bangladesh".

"The state BJP leaders who find fault with the TMC government on every matter and stage protests are not talking about inadequate response of the Narendra Modi government on the diplomatic front about continuing atrocities on Hindus and other communities in Bangladesh," Banerjee said.

He reiterated that the TMC and the state government will go by the decision and response of the Centre to the Bangladesh situation.

Advertisment

"We have heard many tall talks about 'Parakram' and valour on previous occasions but the BJP government is relatively silent about the happenings in Bangladesh.

"If the BJP leaders here are so conscious about the torture and abuse of minorities in the neighbouring country, why don't they prevail upon their government in Delhi to respond in an appropriate manner. They should ask the central leadership to be more vocal about Bangladesh situation," the Diamond Harbour MP told reporters on the sidelines of a health programme in his constituency.

Banerjee called upon people to keep calm and maintain harmony in the state and not to pay heed to those who are trying to indulge in violence and disrupt law and order by citing the Bangladesh situation. PTI SUS BDC