Bengal: BJP supporters, police scuffle during protests over Murshidabad violence, job loss

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) BJP supporters and police personnel engaged in a scuffle in Chinsurah in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday, when they tried to enter the office of the district magistrate to protest against the recent violence in Murshidabad and job loss of teachers in the state.

Led by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, the party workers managed to get past two barricade points, but clashed with police while trying to cross the third one.

They were demonstrating against the incidents of violence that took place earlier this month in parts of Murshidabad over the Waqf Act, and the invalidation of nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff after a Supreme Court verdict. Addressing a meeting in Chinsurah, Majumdar said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should step down in the wake of the job loss of teachers, due to the “faulty recruitment process of the West Bengal School Service Commission”.

"Corruption has pervaded all sections of the society under her leadership in West Bengal. She should step down owning moral responsibility," Majumdar, also a Union minister, asserted.

In Esplanade area of Kolkata, activists of the Hindu Surakhsha Macha took out a protest rally over the Murshidabad violence.

At least three people, including a father and son, died and over 280 have been arrested in connection with the violence earlier in April. PTI DC RBT