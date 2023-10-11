Bengal BJP supporters stage protest in front of party office

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) A group of BJP activists from Barasat in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday created a ruckus outside the party office in Salt Lake in protest against the formation of Barasat organisational district office claiming that some of the office bearers were Trinamool supporters, a BJP leader said.

Around 30 people, who claimed to be BJP workers from the northern suburban town, arrived at the office in the afternoon and began shouting slogans against recent changes in the Barasat organisational unit.

They wanted to barge into the office, but those inside the room locked the door, the leader said.

"We are against appointment of Tarun Ghosh as the new Barasat unit president since he is close to the TMC. If he is not removed, how can BJP put up a united fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," one of the agitators said.

BJP state spokeperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "This is not the culture of BJP. No such act of indiscipline will be tolerated. We will take appropriate action at the right time." TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "With the entry of turncoats like Suvendu Adhikari in BJP, who are not integrated with the ideology of BJP and joined the party for self interests, the loyal old timers are feeling left out and ignored. More such cases of infighting within BJP will come to the fore in coming days." PTI SUS MNB