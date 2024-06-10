Bengal BJP terms allegations against Amit Malviya 'baseless'

Kolkata, June 10 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday dubbed the allegations against party's IT department head Amit Malviya as "baseless" and politically motivated.

Malviya, who is also the party's Bengal co-in-charge, has sent a legal notice to a Kolkata-based lawyer for making "false and defamatory allegations" against him and demanded an apology for it.

"The allegations against Malviya are baseless and far from the truth. His personal integrity is beyond question. Those levelling baseless allegations are doing it out of political motive," Majumdar told PTI.

Asked about Santanu Sinha, who claims to be a BJP worker and has levelled those allegations, Majumdar said Sinha is in no way associated with the BJP.

"Sinha is not associated with the BJP, he is associated with an outfit called Hindu Sanhati. So, he is in no position to make such claims and allegations," he said.

Majumdar, however, hinted that the entire controversy might be a "TMC handiwork." When contacted, Malviya made no direct comment on the allegations but referred to a legal notice he had sent to Sinha.

In the notice, Malviya's lawyer said Sinha, in a post on Facebook, made "some false and defamatory allegations" with an intention to harm his client's reputation.

The TMC, however, declined to react to the allegations levelled by Majumdar against the party.

"The BJP, to set its own house in order, is levelling allegations against us. The TMC leaders have tweeted about a Facebook post which is in the public domain," TMC leader Santanu Sen said. PTI PNT MNB