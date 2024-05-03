Bengal BJP to create separate legal cell to provide help to genuine teachers who lost jobs: PM Modi

Bardhaman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he has asked the West Bengal BJP unit to create a separate legal cell to provide help to "genuine teachers and candidates" who have lost jobs due to the School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

While addressing an election rally at Bardhaman-Durgapur, Modi said "Although he wants those involved in corruption by the TMC to be punished but doesn't want the innocent to suffer." "The corruption that the TMC has done in Bengal in school recruitment is shameful. Due to this scam, several genuine candidates have suffered. I have asked the Bengal BJP unit on behalf of the party to create a separate legal cell and social media platform to provide help to the genuine candidates and teachers," he said.

"BJP will support such honest candidates and will provide them legal help and will fight for them. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Modi's remarks came a week after the Calcutta High Court declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as "null and void," ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

Around 26,000 people have lost jobs following the court order.