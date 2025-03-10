Bengal BJP to hold rally in Baruipur on March 19

Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) The BJP in West Bengal will hold a rally in Baruipur on March 19 in protest against the alleged suppression of its MLAs’ voices in the Assembly.

Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, who represents Baruipur from the TMC, has been accused by the leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, of preventing BJP legislators from raising critical issues against the ruling party during discussions.

"Today, the Speaker did not allow our legislator Hiran Chatterjee to speak when he criticised the state government. Earlier, he suspended me and three others from the House for highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation under Mamata Banerjee’s rule. He is acting at the behest of his party supremo," Adhikari told reporters near the Assembly gate.

He further said the BJP would wait until the completion of higher secondary examinations on March 18 before staging the protest on March 19.

Reacting to BJP’s move, Bandopadhyay said, "They are welcome to hold protests against me in my constituency, but I wonder where they will get the people from." "I guess they will bring people from Nandigram," referring to Adhikari’s constituency in Purba Medinipur. PTI SUS MNB