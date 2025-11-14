Bengal BJP upbeat, wave of people's support in Bihar will now reach state

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) With the NDA set to sweep power in Bihar, the West Bengal BJP on Friday claimed that the wave in favour of the party will now reach the neighbouring state where people want to be freed from the "misrule" of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Senior state BJP leaders also asserted the inclusive 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will keep on lighting the path of development in Bihar and other NDA-ruled states in the coming days.

In an X post, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said, "This massive wave of public support in Bihar will also reach West Bengal. The people of Bengal want change. The people of Bengal want to be freed from the curse of Trinamool. They want development and employment." Imitating announcements in a Kolkata Metro train, he said, "Next station; platform on the left...."; and shared a picture of a signboard of the Kalighat metro station, an area home to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Bengal wants to become the best in India again. And that is possible only under the leadership of the BJP.....2026 Election. The end of Trinamool," he said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari described the Bihar poll outcome as "an electrifying moment for democracy and development.

"The People of Bihar have spoken with resounding clarity, delivering a historic and unprecedented thumping mandate to the National Democratic Alliance," Adhikari said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA's focus on welfare, infrastructure, and empowerment, especially for "Nari Shakti" has turned the tide against every challenge, he said.

"The 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra will keep on lighting the path for a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow for Bihar and other NDA-ruled states in future," Adhikari said.

After the resounding victory of NDA in Bihar and Odisha by-poll, Bengal will be the next state to witness a spectacular win by BJP next year, he told reporters.

In a post with the tagline 'Mission Bengal', Union minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar cryptically said, "Now the time comes to clean up the jungles of Bengal," by weeding out the TMC. PTI SUS NN