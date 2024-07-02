Bengal: BJP women MLAs stage protest over assault on couple in Chopra, woman in Cooch Behar

Kolkata: Four BJP women legislators staged a demonstration outside the West Bengal assembly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, protesting against the assault on a couple in North Dinajpur district and an alleged torture of a woman in Cooch Behar.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and three other legislators staged the protest, demanding punishment for those involved in the two incidents.

A purported video of the assault on the couple in North Dinajpur district's Chopra over an alleged illicit relationship had gone viral on Sunday.

The authenticity of the video, however, could not be independently verified by PTI.

The accused, Tajmul alias JCB, was arrested after police lodged a suo motu FIR.

The BJP alleged that the accused was close to Chopra MLA Hamidul Islam.

The TMC had condemned the incident, stating that the party does not support such activities.

In Cooch Behar district's Mathabhanga, a BJP woman leader was allegedly stripped and tortured on June 25.