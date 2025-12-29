Bengal BJP workers tortured, booked in false cases, alleges Suvendu

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that saffron party workers in West Bengal have been "tortured" and "booked in false cases" by the state police.

Addressing a protest rally against the arrest of a BJP worker in his constituency Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari accused the TMC of shielding those involved in the alleged harassment of saffron party activists.

The rally was organised to protest the arrest of a BJP mandal president’s brother and the harassment of his family members by the local police. Adhikari had earlier visited the Nandigram police station, where he confronted officers over the arrest of the party worker.

He had described the police action as a "targeted move against BJP supporters".

The protest march, which began from Nandigram bus stand and culminated at the Janakinath temple, witnessed a large turnout of BJP supporters, with women activists leading from the front.

“We will move the court to free our worker once the court reopens on January 5,” the BJP legislator said, claiming that he would not leave Hindus “at the mercy of the Mamata Banerjee government”.

Adhikari claimed, "Harassment of BJP workers and Hindus was being carried out not by Muslims but by those engaged in consuming alcohol, gambling and other anti-social activities. These people are the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and are responsible for the atrocities." PTI BSM BDC