Bengal: BJP's Suvendu demands court-monitored probe into Messi event chaos

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) West Bengal's Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday demanded a court-monitored investigation into the chaos that erupted during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s event at Salt Lake stadium here a day ago.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari said the BJP does not accept the state government-appointed committee to probe the stadium mess.

“We do not accept this committee. Only an investigation monitored by sitting judges can bring out the truth,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the stadium chaos that marred Messi's football event in Kolkata.

Adhikari also demanded the arrests of state ministers Sujit Bose and Aroop Biswas, accusing them of "mismanagement", and sought refunds of ticket prices paid by spectators.

Responding to Adhikari's claim, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said Biswas, the state sports minister, was invited to the event and wondered why BJP leaders' family members were there.

Adhikari also alleged that the FIR lodged in connection with the incident was aimed at protecting the family of the CM and other TMC ministers.

Messi's brief visit to the city descended into chaos as angry fans broke security protocols after failing to catch even a glimpse of the world’s most popular footballer during his blink-and-miss 22-minute appearance at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday.

The BJP leader was flanked by a few spectators who claimed that they had attended the event and were victims of the alleged mismanagement. Adhikari also asked how bottled waters - initially not allowed inside the stadium- were later sold within the premises, and "who permitted the sale of chips at prices ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 200".

“Who allowed these items inside the stadium and who was making money from these arrangements?” he asked.

Adhikari said that the chief minister was on the way to the Salt Lake stadium to attend the event, but had to return after chaos erupted at the venue. "This was unprecedented," he added. PTI BSM BDC