Bengal: BLO arrested on charge of murdering lover's husband

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) A booth-level officer (BLO) was among two arrested for allegedly murdering a man over an extramarital relationship, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.

BLO Rizwan Hasan Mondal and his accomplice Sagar Gyne were arrested on Friday after dismembered body parts of 30-year-old Nasir Ali were found in a canal in Baduria, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation found that Mondal had an extramarital relationship with Ali's wife and he had asked the deceased to meet him at a deserted place late on Monday evening on the pretext of discussing some issues pertaining to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, he said.

Ali was reported missing since Monday night and his family lodged a police complaint the next day.

Police tracked Mondal's phone calls and movement, and found the body parts in the canal on Friday morning, the officer said.

Mondal was interrogated and later arrested on the charge of murdering Ali and dumping his body parts in three different places in the canal.

Gyne was arrested on the charge of assisting Mondal in the murder, dismemberment of the body and dumping the parts, he added.

Locals staged a road blockade in the area for around half-an-hour demanding justice. They were later persuaded by the police to lift the stir. PTI SUS ACD