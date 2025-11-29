Bengal: BLOs press for compensation, accuse EC of ignoring work-pressure concerns

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Members of a BLO rights platform with Trinamool Congress leanings on Saturday staged a protest outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here, demanding compensation for colleagues who allegedly fell ill or died during electoral roll-related duties and seeking planned scheduling of future assignments.

During a demonstration that coincided with the arrival of a special team of the Election Commission (EC) in the city, protesters alleged they were denied a meeting with the visiting officials despite waiting for hours.

The agitation, organised under the banner of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, brought along family members of a Murshidabad-based block-level officer who was admitted to a hospital after suffering a stroke, allegedly due to severe work pressure. The group accused the poll panel of "ignoring genuine grievances".

The BLOs' platform raised two key demands — compensation for families of workers who allegedly suffered severe health complications or died while performing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties, and a commitment that future SIR work be carried out only with proper planning and adequate preparation time.

The Commission had earlier written to the West Bengal DGP and the Kolkata Police commissioner, directing them to ensure strict security at the CEO's office premises.

As the demonstration continued, police were deployed to clear the protesters from the area, leading to chaotic scenes outside the CEO's office.

Officials said the Commission had issued a "clear message" to a Trinamool delegation on Friday, advising all stakeholders not to disrupt official proceedings.