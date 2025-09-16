Bengal: Boy found dead in lake

Barasat (WB), Sep 16 (PTI) The body of a class 7 student was found floating in a lake in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The boy, identified as Samrat Das, a student of Kalyan Nagar School, had gone missing on Monday night, a senior police officer said.

His body was found floating in the lake in Panshila area on Tuesday morning, he said.

Prima facie, it seems the boy had accidentally fallen into the water body located near his home and drowned, the officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.