Bengal boy loses right arm to cancer, writes class 10 board exams with left hand

Santipur (WB), Feb 7 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy from West Bengal's Nadia district is writing the ongoing class 10 board examinations with his left hand after his right arm was amputated to prevent the spread of cancer.

Advertisment

Shubajit Biswas, a resident of Haripur Narapatipara village in Santipur area, learnt how to write with his left hand just in the last two months for the examinations.

"We had kept all medical assistance ready for him but he didn't seek any extra time for the papers. He also did not opt for a writer," Soumitra Bidyartha, headmaster of Nrisinghapur High School, which is the examination centre of Biswas, said.

Biswas said a tumour developed on his right arm a few years ago and later cancer was detected.

Advertisment

After initial diagnosis in Kolkata, he underwent treatment in Bengaluru, where the family had to stay for two years, but the arm could not be saved.

"My right arm from the elbow was amputated in December last year. Since then, I practiced writing with my left hand. In the beginning, it was very difficult and I was impatient and cried. But slowly, with daily practice, speed improved and I was able to write straight," Biswas said.

Treatment expenses have taken a toll on the financial condition of the family. His father Indrajit Biswas, who earlier worked as a weaver in a frailing handloom unit, now works as a construction worker in Kolkata and his mother works as a domestic help.

Advertisment

With two of his sisters married, the boy now stays with his uncle and aunt.

"His parents are burdened with debts due to the expenses occurred during his treatment. They have nothing left but a small dilapidated house. But we are with him. We have immense faith in god. He will be successful," the boy's uncle Arijit Biswas said.

The boy's indomitable spirit to sit for the examinations has been praised by neighbours and his teachers.

Both educators at his school, Haripur High School, and invigilators at his examination centre are amazed at the writing speed of the boy who learnt to write with his left hand only recently.

The class 10 board examinations conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education are underway since February 2, with three papers already over. More than 9.23 lakh candidates are writing their papers at 2,675 centres across the state. PTI COR ACD