Bengal: Brother held for killing sibling after family dispute in Park Street

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) A family dispute over the responsibility of caring for an elderly father and an ailing brother turned fatal in the city's Park Street area with a man allegedly killing his elder brother, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested and a probe launched, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Jaiswal (55), a resident of Kailash Bose Road, a senior police officer said.

"Neeraj and his two brothers had been jointly running a motor parts business for several years. The youngest brother is unwell and unable to work regularly," he said.

According to initial investigations, an argument broke out between Neeraj and his brother Dheeraj over who would take care of their elderly father and the ailing sibling, the officer said.

"The dispute allegedly escalated, and Dheeraj attacked Neeraj in a fit of rage, leaving him critically injured," he said.

Neeraj was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries around 12:30 am, he said, adding that his son, Shubham, lodged a complaint at Park Street police station.

"We are investigating whether this was the outcome of a sudden quarrel or if there is any other motive involved," a police officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI SCH MNB