Bengal: BSF arrests smuggler, seizes gold worth Rs 1 crore in Nadia

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) The BSF South Bengal Frontier on Thursday arrested a smuggler in West Bengal's Nadia district and seized six gold biscuits weighing 700 grams, a statement by the paramilitary force said.

The value of the gold biscuits is around Rs 1 crore, it said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF personnel intercepted a person close to the Indo-Banga border fencing near Uttarpada Gede village on December 30 and seized the biscuits.

During interrogation, the accused said the biscuits were handed over to him by a Bangladeshi contact and was meant to be delivered to another person near the Gede outpost.

The arrested person has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further legal action. PTI SUS MNB