Bengal: BSF seizes gold bars worth Rs 10 cr from man near Indo-Bangladesh border

Barasat (WB), Nov 5 (PTI) The BSF on Sunday seized 17 gold bars valued at Rs 10.23 crore from a motorcyclist in West Bengal’s Bagdah area in North 24 Parganas today close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The 27-year-old man was apprehended, the BSF said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the border guards stopped a motorcycle at Ranghat locality and, after searching the 27-year-old rider, found the gold bars weighing 16.7 kg wrapped in a cloth from near his waist.

He is a resident of Rajkol village of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas. PTI COR NN