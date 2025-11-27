Bengal: BSF seizes gold biscuits worth over Rs 1 cr hidden in cycle

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) The Border Security Force seized seven gold biscuits worth over Rs 1 crore in West Bengal’s Malda district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the 119 battalion of BSF, deployed along the India-Bangladesh border under the South Bengal Frontier, made the recovery on Wednesday, they said.

The gold biscuits were hidden in a cycle, and the rider abandoned it during searches and managed to escape, a BSF statement said.

The total weight of the seized gold is 816.41 gram, with an estimated market value of Rs 1.02 crore. PTI SUS RBT