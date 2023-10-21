Bengal: BSF seizes gold biscuits worth Rs 1.28 cr in bus from Dhanka, nabs 2 Bangladeshis

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) The BSF has seized 11 gold biscuits valued at Rs 1.28 crore and nabbed two Bangladeshi men from a private bus travelling between Dhaka and Kolkata, the Indian border guards said here on Saturday.

The two – the driver and supervisor of the bus - were allegedly trying to smuggle the gold biscuits weighing over 2 kg from Bangladesh to India through the integrated check post at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district on Friday.

During a routine search with the help of sniffer dogs, BSF personnel found 11 pieces of gold biscuits wrapped with tape and concealed in the footrest of two seats in the bus.

As the driver and supervisor could not give any satisfactory reply to questions about the gold, they were taken into custody. The helper of the bus, however, mingled among passengers and could not be captured, the BSF said in a statement.

The two men and the seized gold biscuits have been handed over to the Customs Office, Petrapole for further legal proceedings. PTI COR NN