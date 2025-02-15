Bengal: BSF seizes gold worth Rs 3 crore, arrests 1

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) The BSF has seized gold biscuits worth Rs 3 crore and arrested one person along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official statement said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel intercepted a motorcyclist near the Bithari border outpost and seized 25 gold biscuits hidden in a cavity under the fuel tank of the two-wheeler on Friday, it said.

During interrogation, the accused, a resident of Padamvila village in the district, claimed that a Bangladeshi smuggler had handed over the consignment to him on the Indian side of the border and asked him to drop it off at a designated spot near Bithari market, promising Rs 1,500 for the job, the statement added. PTI SUS ACD