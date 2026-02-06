Bengal Budget shows state sinking into abyss of appeasement politics under Mamata: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The BJP on Friday alleged that the budgetary outlay for West Bengal minority affairs and madrassa education department shows the state is "sinking deeper" into the "abyss" of appeasement politics under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

The West Bengal government on Thursday tabled a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim Budget in the state assembly for the 2026-27 financial year, rolling out cash support and allowance hike measures targeting women, youths and frontline workers ahead of the assembly polls due in less than three months.

Commenting on the Budget, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters here, "While India is achieving new heights of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, West Bengal is sinking deeper into the abyss of appeasement politics under the leadership of the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee." An "ugly and terrifying glimpse" of the Mamata Banerjee government's "dastardly" appeasement policies was clearly visible in the Budget presented in the state assembly, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

"In the Budget, a staggering Rs 5,713 crore has been allocated for minority affairs and madrassa while the budgetary outlay for industry and commerce was kept at Rs 1,400 crore, information technology Rs 217 crore, and science and research just Rs 82 crore," Trivedi told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.

Trivedi alleged that the Budget allocations reflect Banerjee's "ruthlessness" for development in the state and love for "maulvi, muezzin and madrassa" instead of "maa, maati and manush".

"No problem if she gives funds to them. I want to ask Mamata Banerjee why she did injustice with 'maa, mati and manush' (in the budgetary allocations)," the BJP leader added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS