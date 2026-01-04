Bengal: Burglary attempt at ace swimmer Bula Chowdhury's house months after theft of medals

Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) Padma Shri awardee ace swimmer Bula Chowdhury on Sunday said that a burglary attempt was made at her Hind Motor residence in West Bengal's Hooghly district, less than five months after many of her medals were stolen from the empty house.

The Arjuna awardee said that though she is yet to find out whether anything has been stolen, she has filed a police complaint. She expressed concern over such recurring incidents despite the posting of policemen at the house.

This was the fourth such incident at the empty house since 2014. On August 15 last year, many of her medals were stolen from the house. Two persons were later arrested and some medals recovered.

Speaking to PTI, Chowdhury said, "I am very frustrated over such repeated incidents. I don't understand how such incidents could happen despite police posting." "I don't know when this latest incident took place, but when I went there yesterday, I found that one window grill was broken and the entire house ransacked. I am considering selling off the house due to such recurring incidents," the swimmer, who lives in her Kolkata flat, added.

A police officer said that a complaint has been received from Chowdhury and further investigation is underway.

"Two policemen are posted at her residence at night. This incident seems to have happened during the daytime when there is no police posting," the officer added. PTI SCH ACD