Bengal businessman beaten up, house vandalised after kangaroo court session over marital dispute

Howrah (WB), Jul 10 (PTI) A businessman in West Bengal’s Howrah district was allegedly assaulted and his house vandalised after a kangaroo court session was convened by a local panchayat pradhan and TMC leader to resolve his marital dispute.

Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident that occurred on Tuesday, police said.

The businessman, identified as Sahabuddin Sepai, had agreed to participate in the Kangaroo court session to resolve the dispute.

During the session, Kandua gram panchayat pradhan and local TMC leader Khalil Ahmed confronted the businessman and abruptly left with his associates after a heated argument, locals claimed.

Soon after they left, a mob allegedly led by Ahmed beat up the man and vandalised his house, they said.

"Sepai was injured in the incident and was taken to a health centre. Two persons have been arrested. Efforts are on to trace other accused named in an FIR," the officer said.

Asked about the incident, Ahmed claimed that he had left the Kangaroo session before violence erupted.

"The incident stemmed from a family dispute. I am being unfairly targeted," he added.