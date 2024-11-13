Bengal bypolls: 30 pc voter turnout till 11 AM in 6 assembly seats

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) A voter turnout of over 30 per cent was recorded till 11 AM on Wednesday for bypolls to six assembly seats in West Bengal, an election official said.

Polling in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur and Taldangra assembly constituencies started at 7 AM, amid tight security arrangements, he said.

Voting will continue till 5 PM, he added.

"Polling has been peaceful. No untoward incident has been reported from the constituencies where voting is underway," the Election Commission official said.

According to the poll panel, 32 per cent turnout was registered in Taldangra assembly constituency followed by 31.86 per cent in Madarihat, Haroa (31.20 pc), Medinipur (30.25 pc), Sitai (29 pc) and Naihati (25.17 pc).

Altogether 108 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the by-elections.

The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha in the general elections this year.

Both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP have fielded candidates for all six seats.

The CPI (M)-led Left Front and the Congress are contesting the by-elections separately for the first time since 2021, following a recent change in the Bengal Congress leadership.

The Left Front has announced candidates for five of the six seats, including one CPI(ML) nominee.

The Congress has fielded candidates in all six assembly segments.

Votes will be counted on November 23. PTI SCH MNB